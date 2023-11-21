U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives thanks to the financial operations technicians from the 100th Comptroller squadron for providing fiscal support to Airmen, families, and the installation during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. The command team regularly conducts immersions with squadrons across the installation to learn more about Airmen and how they support the mission at the 100 ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.1502
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 08:57
|Photo ID:
|8149529
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-NR913-1204
|Resolution:
|4478x2979
|Size:
|596.18 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT