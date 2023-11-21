A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives thanks to the financial operations technicians from the 100th Comptroller squadron for providing fiscal support to Airmen, families, and the installation during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. The command team regularly conducts immersions with squadrons across the installation to learn more about Airmen and how they support the mission at the 100 ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

