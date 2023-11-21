Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 2 of 5]

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.0231

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Sandoval, 100th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, Chief Master Sergeant Tiffany Griego, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing Chief Master Sgt., and U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th ARW Commander, conduct financial records review during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. During the visit, Griego and Garlow participated in an immersion with financial operations technicians to learn more about their mission and recognize Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

