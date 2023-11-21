U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Sandoval, 100th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, Chief Master Sergeant Tiffany Griego, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing Chief Master Sgt., and U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th ARW Commander, conduct financial records review during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. During the visit, Griego and Garlow participated in an immersion with financial operations technicians to learn more about their mission and recognize Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.0231 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:57 Photo ID: 8149526 VIRIN: 231130-F-NR913-1014 Resolution: 4885x3250 Size: 469.83 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.