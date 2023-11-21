A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, learns more about financial operations from Senior Airman Jenna Schiller, right, 100th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. Finance Airmen provide timely financial services and monitor the base budget to ensure Airmen are effectively mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

