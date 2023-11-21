Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, learns more about financial operations from Senior Airman Jenna Schiller, right, 100th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. Finance Airmen provide timely financial services and monitor the base budget to ensure Airmen are effectively mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:57
    Photo ID: 8149525
    VIRIN: 231130-F-NR913-1050
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

