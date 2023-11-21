Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.1459

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force SrA Jenna Schiller, left, 100th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, is coined by Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. During the visit, Griego and Garlow immersed themselves with the finance team to learn about their daily duties and recognized Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.1459
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:57
    Photo ID: 8149528
    VIRIN: 231130-F-NR913-1184
    Resolution: 5618x3738
    Size: 965.89 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    231130-F-NR913-0146
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    readiness
    exellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT