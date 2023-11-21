U.S. Air Force SrA Jenna Schiller, left, 100th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, is coined by Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. During the visit, Griego and Garlow immersed themselves with the finance team to learn about their daily duties and recognized Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
This work, A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
