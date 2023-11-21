Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231130-F-NR913-0146 [Image 3 of 5]

    231130-F-NR913-0146

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.0838

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 100th Comptroller Squadron finance budgeting division explain their duties to the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. Finance Airmen provide timely financial services and monitor the base budget to ensure Airmen are effectively mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.0838
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:57
    Photo ID: 8149527
    VIRIN: 231130-F-NR913-1146
    Resolution: 3932x2616
    Size: 408.93 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231130-F-NR913-0146 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    231130-F-NR913-0146
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen
    A Day in the Life of Finance Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    readiness
    exellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT