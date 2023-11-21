Airmen assigned to the 100th Comptroller Squadron finance budgeting division explain their duties to the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during an immersion at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2023. Finance Airmen provide timely financial services and monitor the base budget to ensure Airmen are effectively mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.0838 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:57 Photo ID: 8149527 VIRIN: 231130-F-NR913-1146 Resolution: 3932x2616 Size: 408.93 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231130-F-NR913-0146 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.