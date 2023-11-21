A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to receiving fuel during routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 8149387 VIRIN: 231203-F-NR913-1126 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 568.54 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.