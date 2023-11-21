Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 4 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to receiving fuel during routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29, 2023. Boom operators ensure effective fuel transport by operating the boom pod between the refueling and receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

