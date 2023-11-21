A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to receiving fuel during routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29, 2023. Boom operators ensure effective fuel transport by operating the boom pod between the refueling and receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8149386
|VIRIN:
|231203-F-NR913-1099
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|493 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT