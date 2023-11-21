Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 1 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Sapp, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, left, and 1st Lt. Patrick Gilbert, 351st ARS KC-135 pilot, right, conduct air refueling routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29 2023. Conducting routine training during aerial refueling strengthens partner relationships, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 8149383
    VIRIN: 231129-F-NR913-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
