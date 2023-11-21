RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Sapp, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, left, and 1st Lt. Patrick Gilbert, 351st ARS KC-135 pilot, right, conduct air refueling routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29 2023. Conducting routine training during aerial refueling strengthens partner relationships, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
