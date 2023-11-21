A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flies next to a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prior to receiving fuel during routine training over the North Sea, Nov. 29, 2023. Conducting routine training during aerial refueling strengthens partner relationships, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 8149384 VIRIN: 231129-F-NR913-1064 Resolution: 5437x3058 Size: 245.86 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.