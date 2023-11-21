Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 3 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Sapp, left, U.S. Air Force SrA Daniel Crump, middle, and U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Patrick Gilbert, right, poses for a photo after successfully administering 25,000 lbs. of fuel to six F-16CJ Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. During the flight, touch-and-go’s were performed as training to ensure all pilots had mission capable aviation skills. A touch-and-go happens when a pilot lands the aircraft on a runway and takes off again without fully stopping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 8149385
    VIRIN: 231203-F-NR913-1216
    Resolution: 5681x3780
    Size: 650.04 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s
    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s
    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s
    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s
    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s
    RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT