RAF Mildenhall Supports Spangdahlem AB F-16s

U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Sapp, left, U.S. Air Force SrA Daniel Crump, middle, and U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Patrick Gilbert, right, poses for a photo after successfully administering 25,000 lbs. of fuel to six F-16CJ Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. During the flight, touch-and-go’s were performed as training to ensure all pilots had mission capable aviation skills. A touch-and-go happens when a pilot lands the aircraft on a runway and takes off again without fully stopping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

