CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

Tech Sgt. Sia Babonjo, 147th Attack Wing Production Recruiter, asks Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass a question during a wing all-call at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. Babonjo discussed her career as a recruiter and the importance of remembering “why” each service member decides to join the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman)

Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US