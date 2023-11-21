CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

Tech Sgt. Sia Babonjo, 147th Attack Wing Production Recruiter, asks Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass a question during a wing all-call at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. Babonjo discussed her career as a recruiter and the importance of remembering “why” each service member decides to join the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8148868
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-EK260-1022
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
