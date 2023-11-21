CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses airmen at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. In her address, CMSAF Bass highlighted the vital role of leadership, ongoing professional advancement, and a deep understanding of the broader strategic context essential for all airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman)

