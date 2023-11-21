Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field [Image 17 of 17]

    CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses airmen at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. In her address, CMSAF Bass highlighted the vital role of leadership, ongoing professional advancement, and a deep understanding of the broader strategic context essential for all airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 8148871
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-EK260-1183
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    This work, CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Hannah Kirschman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    team19
    147th Attack Wing
    bettertogether

