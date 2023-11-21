Tech Sgt. Enrique Mercado, 147th Attack Wing Religious Affairs, asks Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass a question during a wing address at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. Mercado and many other airmen were allowed the opportunity to ask CMSAF Bass questions directly to gain knowledge and experience from her leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hannah Kirschman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 21:46 Photo ID: 8148869 VIRIN: 231202-Z-EK260-1129 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 2.96 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Hannah Kirschman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.