CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses for photos with 147th Attack Wing airmen at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. CMSAF Bass engaged with airmen at all levels, offering her insights to help develop the next generation of Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips)

