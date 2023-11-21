Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field [Image 10 of 17]

    CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass autographs a plaque for Master Sgt. Stacee Sanchez, 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Training Manager, while visiting airmen at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. CMSAF Bass met with airmen from the Women Empowering Women group at the 147 Attack Wing and shared her own experience starting a group at Ramstein Air Base called Let’s Get Together to address gaps among women in the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 8148864
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-SF850-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

