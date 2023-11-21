CMSAF inspires 147th Airmen during visit to Ellington Field

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass autographs a plaque for Master Sgt. Stacee Sanchez, 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Training Manager, while visiting airmen at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, Dec. 2, 2023. CMSAF Bass met with airmen from the Women Empowering Women group at the 147 Attack Wing and shared her own experience starting a group at Ramstein Air Base called Let’s Get Together to address gaps among women in the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips)

