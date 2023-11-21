Birds of the Yolo Bypass

Egrets congregate in a canal along the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. Egrets are wading birds, closely related to herons and can be found wading in marshes, ponds and mud flats. Because of the beautiful feathers egrets display in their breeding plumage, they were hunted almost to extinction in the 19th and 20th centuries.

