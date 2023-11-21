Birds of the Yolo Bypass

A murder of crows rest in the sun near the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. (Yes, a group of crows is called a “murder.”) According to PBS.com, there are several different explanations for the origin of this term, mostly based on old folk tales and superstitions, or perhaps how the birds scavenged the dead on a battlefield.

