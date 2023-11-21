Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 3 of 4]

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A murder of crows rest in the sun near the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. (Yes, a group of crows is called a “murder.”) According to PBS.com, there are several different explanations for the origin of this term, mostly based on old folk tales and superstitions, or perhaps how the birds scavenged the dead on a battlefield.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 8147761
    VIRIN: 231201-A-PZ119-1228
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Birds
    conservation
    nature
    working with natue

