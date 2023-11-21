Double-crested Cormorants perch on a tree overlooking a canal near the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. Double-crested Cormorants are large waterbirds with small heads on long, kinked necks. They can remain underwater for over two minutes when in pursuit of fish.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 8147760 VIRIN: 231201-A-PZ119-1227 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 3.76 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.