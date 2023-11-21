Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 2 of 4]

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Double-crested Cormorants perch on a tree overlooking a canal near the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. Double-crested Cormorants are large waterbirds with small heads on long, kinked necks. They can remain underwater for over two minutes when in pursuit of fish.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 8147760
    VIRIN: 231201-A-PZ119-1227
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Birds
    conservation
    nature
    working with natue

