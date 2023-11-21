Double-crested Cormorants perch on a tree overlooking a canal near the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. Double-crested Cormorants are large waterbirds with small heads on long, kinked necks. They can remain underwater for over two minutes when in pursuit of fish.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8147760
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-PZ119-1227
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
