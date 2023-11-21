Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 1 of 4]

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A Red-tailed Hawk sits on a tree branch overlooking wetlands and canals along the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. The Yolo Bypass has many species of birds. The Red-tailed hawks feed mostly on rodents, reptiles, rabbits, squirrels, and other birds. The hawk's average life span in the wild is approximately 20 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 8147759
    VIRIN: 231201-A-PZ119-1226
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Birds of the Yolo Bypass
    Birds of the Yolo Bypass
    Birds of the Yolo Bypass
    Birds of the Yolo Bypass

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Birds
    conservation
    nature
    working with natue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT