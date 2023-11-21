A Red-tailed Hawk sits on a tree branch overlooking wetlands and canals along the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. The Yolo Bypass has many species of birds. The Red-tailed hawks feed mostly on rodents, reptiles, rabbits, squirrels, and other birds. The hawk's average life span in the wild is approximately 20 years.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8147759
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-PZ119-1226
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT