A Red-tailed Hawk sits on a tree branch overlooking wetlands and canals along the Yolo Bypass on Nov. 29, 2023. The Yolo Bypass has many species of birds. The Red-tailed hawks feed mostly on rodents, reptiles, rabbits, squirrels, and other birds. The hawk's average life span in the wild is approximately 20 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 8147759 VIRIN: 231201-A-PZ119-1226 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.55 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Birds of the Yolo Bypass [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.