Mr. Clarence Brown, chief of still photo standardization with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, adds apple cider to their smoker while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Deguzman, combat camera craftsman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, holds back tinfoil, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds a yearly Thanksgiving potluck for in-garrison members and their family, complete with a smoked pig that takes hours to cook low & slow. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8146523
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-SC242-1373
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Got Morale? [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
