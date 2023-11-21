U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Deguzman, combat camera craftsman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, prepares an pig with garlic and seasonings, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds a yearly Thanksgiving potluck for in-garrison members and their family, complete with a smoked pig that takes hours to cook low & slow. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 8146512 VIRIN: 231116-F-SC242-1243 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.83 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Got Morale? [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.