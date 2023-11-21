Mr. Clarence Brown, chief of still photo standardization with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, seasons a pig with a brown sugar rub, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds a yearly Thanksgiving potluck for in-garrison members and their family, complete with a smoked pig that takes hours to cook low & slow. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8146520
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-SC242-1311
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|24.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Got Morale? [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT