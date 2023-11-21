Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Got Morale? [Image 3 of 18]

    Got Morale?

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Deguzman, combat camera craftsman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, chops an onion, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds a yearly Thanksgiving potluck for in-garrison members and their family, complete with a smoked pig that takes hours to cook low & slow. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 17:23
    Photo ID: 8146491
    VIRIN: 231116-F-SC242-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Thanksgiving
    cooking
    1CTCS

