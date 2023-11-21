2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

Force Master Chief Petty Officer Laura Nunley, force master chief petty officer, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) actively participates in a group discussion with information warfare (IW) Command Master Chief Petty Officers and senior enlisted leaders at the Commanders' Summit. Her leadership presence contributes to strategic dialogue on advancing IW capabilities. Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, NAVIFOR and the Navy’s IBoss hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28 through 30. With a theme of “Information Warfare: Delivering Decision Advantage,” the summit featured engaging discussion panels, presentations and dialogue on current information warfare challenges and priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/RELEASED)

