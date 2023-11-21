2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

Triad leaders, fostering teamwork, engage in an ice breaker on day two of the Commanders' Summit with a marshmallow challenge. A showcase of strategy and camaraderie unfolds amidst group discussions. Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s IBoss hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28 through 30. With a theme of “Information Warfare: Delivering Decision Advantage,” the summit featured engaging discussion panels, presentations and dialogue on current information warfare challenges and priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/RELEASED)

