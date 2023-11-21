Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 1 of 10]

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

    SUFFOLK, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s IBoss, hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28-30. NAVIFOR held an inaugural “Brain Trust” of 11 IW flag officers who have retired since NAVIFOR's inception as a type command. Their wealth of experience and expertise served as an invaluable resource that fostered high-level collaboration and insightful discussions aimed at elevating IW into the future. Back row: Vice Adm. Timothy White, Rear Adm. Stephanie Keck, Vice Adm. Brian Brown, Rear Adm. Jim Butler, Vice Adm. Mathew Kohler, Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, Rear Adm. Will Metts, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Scheidt, Rear Adm. Thomas Bond, and Rear Adm. Kathleen Creighton Front row: FORCM Laura Nunley, RDML Dannelle Barrett, Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, and Ms. Elizabeth Nashold. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 8145975
    VIRIN: 231128-N-FB292-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delivering Decision Advantage: NAVIFOR Hosts Annual IW Commanders Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    Commanders' Summit
    IW
    NAVIFOR
    IBoss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT