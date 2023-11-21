2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s IBoss, hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28-30. NAVIFOR held an inaugural “Brain Trust” of 11 IW flag officers who have retired since NAVIFOR's inception as a type command. Their wealth of experience and expertise served as an invaluable resource that fostered high-level collaboration and insightful discussions aimed at elevating IW into the future. Back row: Vice Adm. Timothy White, Rear Adm. Stephanie Keck, Vice Adm. Brian Brown, Rear Adm. Jim Butler, Vice Adm. Mathew Kohler, Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, Rear Adm. Will Metts, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Scheidt, Rear Adm. Thomas Bond, and Rear Adm. Kathleen Creighton Front row: FORCM Laura Nunley, RDML Dannelle Barrett, Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, and Ms. Elizabeth Nashold. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

