Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 8 of 10]

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s iBoss shares strategic insights on Ashore Readiness during the Commanders' Summit, providing a high-level perspective on naval preparedness. The IBoss hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28 through 30. With a theme of “Information Warfare: Delivering Decision Advantage,” the summit featured engaging discussion panels, presentations and dialogue on current information warfare challenges and priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 8145983
    VIRIN: 231129-N-PD810-1015
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 698.69 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit
    2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delivering Decision Advantage: NAVIFOR Hosts Annual IW Commanders Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    Commanders' Summit
    IW
    NAVIFOR
    iBoss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT