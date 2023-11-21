Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s iBoss shares strategic insights on Ashore Readiness during the Commanders' Summit, providing a high-level perspective on naval preparedness. The IBoss hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28 through 30. With a theme of “Information Warfare: Delivering Decision Advantage,” the summit featured engaging discussion panels, presentations and dialogue on current information warfare challenges and priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 8145983 VIRIN: 231129-N-PD810-1015 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 698.69 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.