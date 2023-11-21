Rear Adm. Michael Vernazza, Commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific/Information Warfare Task Force (TF-501), Pacific fields questions during his brief at the Commander's Summit. The IBoss, Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, NAVIFOR hosted the third annual NAVIFOR Commanders’ Summit in Suffolk, Va., Nov. 28 through 30. With a theme of “Information Warfare: Delivering Decision Advantage,” the summit featured engaging discussion panels, presentations and dialogue on current information warfare challenges and priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 8145977 VIRIN: 231128-N-FB292-1028 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 669.79 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 NAVIFOR Commanders' Summit [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.