    19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley [Image 6 of 8]

    19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Schuster, 173rd Aircraft Maitnenance Squadron commander, shows Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, the current ramp construction happening at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 28 2023. Quinn spent two days at Kingsley Field meeting with Airmen and observing their F-15C training mission first-hand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Air National Guard
    F-15 Eagle
    Air Education and Training Command
    distinguished visitor
    19th Air Force
    Team Kingsley

