19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley

The 19th Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, visited Team Kingsley Nov. 27 – 28, 2023 for the first time since taking command in June.



During his visit, Quinn saw firsthand how the 173rd Fighter Wing accomplishes their mission every day.



Quinn took the opportunity to meet with Airmen across the wing in their workspaces, and hosted an all-call where Team Kingsley Airmen had the opportunity to ask him questions and provide feedback.



“I want to hear from you, and I will do my best to give you an answer,” said Quinn in his opening remarks to the gathered Airmen.



The cornerstone of the visit included a backseat ride in a F-15D Eagle during a student training mission.



Quinn said his flight was outstanding, and what stuck with him the most was Team Kingsley’s access to phenomenal air space.



"In my career, I've been stationed in some incredible places where the transition from takeoff to training can take 25 to 30 minutes; here it’s just ten minutes.” he said. “It’s an awesome training location with great airspace, great jets, and it’s clear the Airmen are outstanding as well.”



Quinn also met with the 173rd Resiliency Team and learned about the multiple programs focused on taking care of Airmen. He applauded their “No Wrong Door” concept and encouraged the team to continue their important work for the Kingsley Field Airmen and families.



The 19th Air Force is responsible for operational-level command and control of all formal aircrew flying training missions within the Air Education and Training Command. The 173rd Fighter Wing mission of F-15C fighter pilot training falls under that level of command.



Quinn concluded his visit saying, “I just want to say thank you for everything that you do for our Air Force and service to our nation; I appreciate all that you do.”

