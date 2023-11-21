19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Josh Fuhrer, 173rd Maintenance Group, shows a few of the parts his team was able to construct using a 3-D printer to Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 28 2023. Quinn spent two days at Kingsley Field meeting with Airmen and observing their F-15C training mission first-hand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

Date Taken: 11.28.2023
Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US