U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, shakes hands with Senior Airman Nolan Britton 173rd Fighter Wing F-15C dedicated crew chief, just prior to Quinn's flight in an F-15D at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn spent two days at Kingsley Field meeting with Airmen and observing their F-15C training mission first-hand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 8145729 VIRIN: 231127-Z-NV612-1019 Resolution: 5173x3442 Size: 9.49 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.