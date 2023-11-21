19th Air Force Commander visits Team Kingsley

A U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing taxis to the runway with Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, in the backseat at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn spent two days at Kingsley Field meeting with Airmen and observing their F-15C training mission first-hand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

