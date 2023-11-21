Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for Defense Logistics Agency Support Team – North, poses for a photo at a Christmas market in downtown Poznań, Poland. Gettys served on DST – North from October 2022 – March 2023. During her free time, she was able to explore several different cities, taking in unique customs and culture.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2022 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 8143879 VIRIN: 221119-D-D0441-1004 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.96 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.