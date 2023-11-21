Defense Logistics Agency associates from DLA Europe and Africa and DLA Support Team – North pose for a group photo in Germany during a week-long Warfighter Always training symposium. Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for DST – North, and fellow DST – North members had the opportunity to attend the symposium during their six-month deployment to Poland October 2022 – March 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2022 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 8143877 VIRIN: 221115-D-D0441-1002 Resolution: 2048x1884 Size: 523.71 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.