Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 2 of 4]

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency associates from DLA Europe and Africa and DLA Support Team – North pose for a group photo in Germany during a week-long Warfighter Always training symposium. Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for DST – North, and fellow DST – North members had the opportunity to attend the symposium during their six-month deployment to Poland October 2022 – March 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8143877
    VIRIN: 221115-D-D0441-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1884
    Size: 523.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Germany
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #CivilianDeployers
    #DST-North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT