Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for Defense Logistics Agency Support Team – North, along with fellow DST – North members, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops in Powidz, Poland. Gettys served on DST – North from October 2022 – March 2023 as part of the DLA Land and Maritime Civilian Deployment Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2022 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 8143878 VIRIN: 221124-D-D0441-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.6 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.