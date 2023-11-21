Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 3 of 4]

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for Defense Logistics Agency Support Team – North, along with fellow DST – North members, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops in Powidz, Poland. Gettys served on DST – North from October 2022 – March 2023 as part of the DLA Land and Maritime Civilian Deployment Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8143878
    VIRIN: 221124-D-D0441-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Poland
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #CivilianDeployers
    #DST-North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT