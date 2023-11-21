Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 1 of 4]

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2020

    Photo by Cindy Pray 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    DLA Land and Maritime Lead Customer Account Specialist Dawn Gettys deployed to Poland Oct. 2022 - March 2023, where she served as a liaison officer for Defense Logistics Agency Support Team – North.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8143876
    VIRIN: 200121-D-D0041-1001
    Resolution: 750x750
    Size: 104.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate [Image 4 of 4], by Cindy Pray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate
    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Poland
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #CivilianDeployers
    #DST-North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT