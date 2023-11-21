Civilian deployers: Recent European assignment 'eye opening' for Land and Maritime associate

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency associates from DLA Europe and Africa and DLA Support Team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency associates from DLA Europe and Africa and DLA Support Team – North pose for a group photo in Germany during a week-long Warfighter Always training symposium. Dawn Gettys, then-liaison officer for DST – North, and fellow DST – North members had the opportunity to attend the symposium during their six-month deployment to Poland October 2022 – March 2023. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Rewarding and humbling is how Dawn Gettys describes her experience with the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Civilian Deployment Program. Gettys recently returned from Poland, where she served as a liaison officer for DLA Support Team – North from October 2022 – March 2023.



Gettys began her career with DLA Land and Maritime in 2015 as a Pathways to Career Excellence Program customer account specialist, coinciding with her military service as a security forces specialist and a group career advisor in the Air Force Reserve from 2008 to 2022.



Gettys learned about the DLA Land and Maritime Civilian Deployment Program early in her career, but it wasn’t something she felt she could pursue while she was still enlisted in the military.



The idea was set aside, but not forgotten.



“I was actually considering separating from the Air Force when the opportunity for Poland was presented,” she said. “The timing was there, and it just seemed like the right thing to do.”



Gettys ended her 14-year career in the Air Force Reserve – with two deployments to Iraq under her belt – and began the process for a civilian deployment. She already had an active security clearance and was able to complete all other requirements within a couple months.



Gettys left for Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in September 2022 for five days of in-processing and training. She then spent four days in Germany to attend briefings, complete additional training, and pick up equipment before heading to Poland.



“Overall, I was a little anxious when I first got there - learning a new place, and meeting and working with new people,” she said. “I had to really step out of my comfort zone, but I was met with a warm welcome from my team.”



Gettys was part of a four-person team in Poznań, Poland with three other DLA personnel. A typical workday began at 7:30 a.m. and ended around 5 p.m., but there was also a lot of flexibility, she said.



“I stayed in an apartment about a mile from the worksite and walked to work each day, which I loved,” Gettys said. “If I had an afternoon [virtual] meeting, I could walk back early to join the meeting and finish up work at the apartment to avoid walking back after dark.”



Originally, she was scheduled to serve her entire six-month deployment in Poznań. However, the Remote Maintenance and Distribution Center – Ukraine needed a DLA representative, which led to some changes. A fellow DST-N member volunteered to finish out their deployment at the RDC-U site, and then Gettys stepped in to fill the role.



“When [my teammate] left, her replacement had a business process analyst background,” Gettys said. “I knew the position was all [repair parts] related so I volunteered to go instead, because I thought it would be a better fit for that mission set there.”



Gettys’ DST commander agreed, and she finished the last half of her deployment at the RDC-U in Jasionka, Poland, where she described the work tempo as fast-paced with longer days - usually 10-12 hours.



“When I moved down to the RDC-U, that’s when I felt that ‘wow, this is why we are here’ type of feeling,” Gettys said. “You see on the news how we are supporting Ukraine, but to see the impact firsthand was eye opening and very rewarding. It reiterated the importance of what we do every day and how something we may think is little or routine can actually have a huge impact.”



“I got to see the bigger DLA and how much our customers need us, not just under a Columbus microscope,” she added. “I’m proud of the work we do at DLA, and proud of the mission that we support.”



In addition, the deployment allowed Gettys to explore new places and experience different cultures including a week spent in Germany to attend a training symposium for DLA Europe and Africa.



“We didn’t have much down time during the conference, but the views from where we stayed were beautiful,” she said. “It was also a great networking opportunity. I was able to meet associates from different [major subordinate commands] who I’d been working with [virtually].”



During her free time, she was able to visit the Polish cities of Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw, as well as Berlin, Germany.



“Being there for the holidays and visiting the Christmas markets in different Polish cities was so neat - one of my favorite things actually,” she said. “Going to different castles and market squares - just the different culture, architecture and food was so cool to see and experience.”



Gettys also took the opportunity to visit historical sites. During her last week, and just weeks before Holocaust Remembrance Day, she visited Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps.



“It was such a humbling and sad experience, yet also part of history so I felt the need to go since I was so close to it,” she said.



The places she explored and people she met left a lasting impression – memories Gettys will not soon forget.



When asked what advice she would give to those interested in the deployment program, Gettys had this to say:



“Find out as much information as you can about the location you’re interested in so you have a better understanding of living conditions, job expectations, and so on,” she said. “I was lucky enough to have someone at [DLA] Land and Maritime who just got back from Poland who could help me prepare and plan better and answer any questions I had.”



Going to a different country can be scary and overwhelming, but it is also empowering, she said.



“If you go into any deployment with an open mind, a positive attitude and a willingness to learn, you are setting yourself up for success,” Gettys said. “Make the most of your time, learn as much as you can and gain knowledge and skills that you wouldn’t normally learn.”



Since returning, Gettys accepted a new position and credits her deployment experience for helping her through the interview process, offering different scenarios to bring to the table.



Gettys continues to support the warfighter – now as a lead customer account specialist.