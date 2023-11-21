Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission [Image 1 of 4]

    Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Controller, on her selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School (SLECP-O) at the 374th Operations Group heritage room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023. The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through officer training school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Yokota Air Base
    coining
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    SLEPC-O
    Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School

