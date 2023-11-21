U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Controller, on her selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School (SLECP-O) at the 374th Operations Group heritage room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023. The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through officer training school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 8141459 VIRIN: 231128-F-QX174-1002 Resolution: 2883x1734 Size: 735.09 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.