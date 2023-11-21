Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission

Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, was recently recognized for her selection into the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28.
Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, joined Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing Commander, and members of the 374th AW, to present Jordan with a coin for her selection by Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander.
The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen with an opportunity to become commissioned officers. The program allows selectees to attend a university of their choice, and subsequent commissioning through OTS.
