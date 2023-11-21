Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander,...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, stands with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Controller, for a photo at the 374th Operations Group heritage room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023. Jordan was recently selected by U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Force commander, for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean) see less | View Image Page