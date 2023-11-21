U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Controller, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and leadership from the 374th Airlift Wing on her selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School (SLECP-O) at the 374th Operations Group heritage room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023. Jordan was chosen by U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, as his selection for the SLECP-O, a program for exceptionally performing, highly talented enlisted Airmen to commission through Officer Training School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 8141461 VIRIN: 231128-F-QX174-1017 Resolution: 2748x1819 Size: 575.75 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.