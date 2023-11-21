Enlisted to officer: Yokota Airman receives SLECP-O commission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, 374th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Controller, at the 374th Operations Group heritage room at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 28, 2023. The Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through OTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

