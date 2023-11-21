U.S. Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command attend a Blue Star & Gold Star Memorial dedication ceremony in
Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023. The blue star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the armed
forces, and the gold star memorial honors the families of service members that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps
photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8139256
|VIRIN:
|231120-M-HV456-1545
|Resolution:
|5271x7903
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|SNEADS FERRY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT