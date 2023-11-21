MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command attend a Blue Star & Gold Star Memorial dedication ceremony in

Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023. The blue star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the armed

forces, and the gold star memorial honors the families of service members that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Location: SNEADS FERRY, NC, US