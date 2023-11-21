MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Henderson,

chaplain, Marine Raider Support Group,

Marine Forces Special Operations Command,

delivers an invocation during a Blue Star &

Gold Star Memorial dedication ceremony in

Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023.

The blue star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the

armed forces, and the gold star memorial

honors the families of service members that

have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their

country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl.

Henry Rodriguez)

