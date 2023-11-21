Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

    SNEADS FERRY, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Henderson,
    chaplain, Marine Raider Support Group,
    Marine Forces Special Operations Command,
    delivers an invocation during a Blue Star &
    Gold Star Memorial dedication ceremony in
    Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023.
    The blue star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the
    armed forces, and the gold star memorial
    honors the families of service members that
    have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their
    country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl.
    Henry Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 8139250
    VIRIN: 231120-M-HV456-1164
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: SNEADS FERRY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony
    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARSOC
    Gold Star Families
    Marine Raiders
    Blue Star Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT