MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy

commander of Marine Forces Special

Operations Command, delivers remarks during

a Blue Star & Gold Star Memorial dedication

ceremony in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina,

Nov. 20, 2023. The blue star memorial

tradition honors all those, past and present,

who have served in the armed forces, and the

gold star memorial honors the families of

service members that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

