    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

    SNEADS FERRY, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy
    commander of Marine Forces Special
    Operations Command, delivers remarks during
    a Blue Star & Gold Star Memorial dedication
    ceremony in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina,
    Nov. 20, 2023. The blue star memorial
    tradition honors all those, past and present,
    who have served in the armed forces, and the
    gold star memorial honors the families of
    service members that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps
    photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 8139255
    VIRIN: 231120-M-HV456-1357
    Resolution: 5156x7730
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SNEADS FERRY, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARSOC
    Gold Star Families
    Marine Raiders
    Blue Star Memorial

