MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy
commander of Marine Forces Special
Operations Command, delivers remarks during
a Blue Star & Gold Star Memorial dedication
ceremony in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina,
Nov. 20, 2023. The blue star memorial
tradition honors all those, past and present,
who have served in the armed forces, and the
gold star memorial honors the families of
service members that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps
photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
