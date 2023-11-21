MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy

commander of Marine Forces Special

Operations Command, meets with community

members during a Blue Star & Gold Star

Memorial dedication ceremony in Sneads

Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023. The

blue star memorial tradition honors all those,

past and present, who have served in the

armed forces, and the gold star memorial

honors the families of service members that

have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their

country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl.

Henry Rodriguez)

