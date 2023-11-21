U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy
commander of Marine Forces Special
Operations Command, salutes for the national
anthem during a Blue Star & Gold Star
Memorial dedication ceremony in Sneads
Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023. The blue
star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the armed
forces, and the gold star memorial honors the
families of service members that have paid the
ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S.
Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8139252
|VIRIN:
|231120-M-HV456-1228
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|SNEADS FERRY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
