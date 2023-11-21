MARSOC attends Blue Star/Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Conway, deputy

commander of Marine Forces Special

Operations Command, salutes for the national

anthem during a Blue Star & Gold Star

Memorial dedication ceremony in Sneads

Ferry, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2023. The blue

star memorial tradition honors all those, past and present, who have served in the armed

forces, and the gold star memorial honors the

families of service members that have paid the

ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

