Members assigned to Osan Air Base eat food from the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. The dining facility held an event and offered a variety of different food options that are commonly served during Thanksgiving, and allowed leadership from all over the base to serve their Airmen plates of food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8137290
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-XO977-1255
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT