Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving

Leadership from the 51st Force Support Squadron greet Airmen as they enter the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Base leadership used the holiday as an opportunity to take care of the Airmen that reside on base by spending time with them and serving them food, reinforcing that Airmen and their families are vital to the operations of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

