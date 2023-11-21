U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, right, speaks with Richard Coyle, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator, during a Thanksgiving celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Preparing and plating food for Airmen during the holidays provides leadership a way to care for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 8137289 VIRIN: 231123-F-XO977-1247 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.